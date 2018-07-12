Man robbed couple walking behind News-Journal Center, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 19-year-old Daytona Beach man is being held without bond after police say he robbed a man and woman who were walking along a trail behind the News-Journal Center near the Halifax River late Wednesday night.

The victims told police they stopped on a trail near a large rock when they were approached by a man wearing a gray hoodie and dark pants who pointed a gun at them.

The victims said the suspect, later identified as Alphonso Peterman, forced them to give up several items including keys and a wallet containing four credit cards, a Florida driver's license and $200 in cash. After the robbery, the victims told police he took off on foot toward Beach Street.

Police officers set up a perimeter in the area and deployed a K-9 to find the suspect. A man matching the suspect's description was found later on San Juan Avenue.

The victims identified Peterman and he was taken into custody. None of the items taken have been located.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.