Man robs Bank of America in Winter Springs, deputies say

Deputies say this man robbed a Bank of America in unincorporated Winter Springs.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who implied he had a weapon robbed a Bank of America in unincorporated Winter Springs Monday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man entered the bank on Tuskawilla Road at 12:45 p.m. and handed the teller a note demanding cash while implying he had a weapon.

The man fled the scene after the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, according to a news release.

Deputies said investigators are looking into the possibility that the man attempted to rob another Bank of America on Red Bug Lake Road in Casselberry at 12:27 p.m. Details on that incident were not immediately available.

The man is described as 25-30 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with short hair. He was wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball hat, black-rimmed glasses, a black jacket, jeans and a black shoulder bag.

Anyone with information about the crime or the man's identity is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

