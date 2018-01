ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Hungry Howie's at 5740 N. Orange Blossom Trail at gunpoint at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Police described the man as approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall and in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, denim jacket, jeans and gray sneakers with white soles.

Police said the man spoke Spanish and English with an accent.

