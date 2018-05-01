Man run over, killed by paving machine in freak accident in Orange City

A man is killed in a freak accident in Orange City.

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A man was run over and killed Tuesday after falling off a paving machine he had been operating in Orange City, police said.

The freak accident occurred at the future site of a medical complex on Harley Strickland Boulevard.

Orange City police said the man was paving the parking lot when he fell off the machine for an unknown reason. The machine ran the man over and pinned him underneath, police said.

Others tried to use a Bobcat to lift the machine off the man, but the paver was too heavy, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released.

ClickOrlando.com initially reported that the incident occurred in Port Orange. We regret the error.

