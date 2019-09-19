Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Cape Canaveral

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Adams Avenue of Cape Canaveral Wednesday night.

Adams Avenue is just east of Astronaut Boulevard and a couple blocks south of East Central Boulevard.

Investigators said the man is in serious condition.

Deputies said agents are responding to the scene to begin interviews and collect evidence.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



