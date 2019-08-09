Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a man rushed to the hospital after a shooting around 7:10 p.m. Thursday on the 2000 block of Wolf Road in Orlando.

The Sheriff's Office said there is no outstanding suspect at this time.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to investigators.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Deputies said the investigation is still in its early stages.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

