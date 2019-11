ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department said a man was rushed to a hospital after a shooting in Orlando on Monday night.

Investigators said officers responded to the 900 block of West Colonial Drive around 7:54 p.m.

Police said this is an active investigation.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



