Man saves 76-year-old after car crashes into Orange County pond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County man was caught on camera saving the life of a stranger who crashed into a pond.

Jay Ortiz told News 6 he saw the 76-year-old driver lose control after being hit by another car Saturday on North Avalon Park Boulevard.

Ortiz said as the car started sinking, he jumped into the water. "I (saw) the car go over the curb and I (saw) a big splash of water. I opened the door and I just took off running, " Ortiz said.

The driver who was rescued is expected to make a full recovery.

