Man says 9 teens attacked him near Ocala apartment complex

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department said a man told officers he was attacked by nine teenagers near an Ocala Apartment Complex around 5:30 p.m. on July 13.

Police said officers responded to a gas station on the 300 block of Northwest 20th Street to a report of an assault.

Investigators said a woman said she was walking with her boyfriend on Northwest 1st Avenue when she saw nine teenagers.

She told officers the teens turned around and one of the kids asked them for money, according to police.

The couple said they did not have any money.

The woman told investigators the teens charged the 31-year-old man and kicked him while he was on the ground, according to officers.

Officers said the woman told police she laid on top of her boyfriend to prevent further harm.

Police said she was not attacked in the incident.

The man told police while someone was kicking him one of the teens broke his ribs.

The victim told officers he did not want to press charges.

Investigators said no witnesses have come forward in the case.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.