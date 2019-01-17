Man says he was shot in Daytona Beach over $1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man walking near a Daytona Beach playground Wednesday told police he was shot after refusing to lend someone $1, according to the Daytona Beach police report.

Police responded to a home on Lotus Lane Monday evening, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The man said he was near the Suburbia Playground on Heineman Street walking back to his uncle's house on Lotus Lane when he was approached by an unknown man wearing all black. The victim said the man asked to borrow a dollar but he refused.

According to the victim, the man grabbed at his pockets aggressively looking for money. The victim pushed the stranger away and told him to leave him alone. At that point the man pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the shoulder, according to the incident report.

The victim was knocked to the ground. When he stood up the man was gone, he told police. He was treated at Halifax Hospital and later released in good condition.

Police said they were unable to find any shell casings or leads.

If the suspect is identified he could face charges for aggravated assault and battery, however, the victim said he didn't want to press charges.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.