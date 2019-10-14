Man says masked intruders shot his son during Cocoa home invasion

COCOA, Fla. - A man said three masked intruders put a gun to his head and shot his son in the stomach during a home invasion early Monday in Cocoa.

Cocoa police said the home invasion occurred around 1 a.m. at the Arlington Apartments at 1300 Jackson Ave.

Police said three people forced their way into the home and one person was shot.

The victim, whose age has not been released, was airlifted to a hospital, but he's expected to survive, police said.

A search is underway for the assailants, but a description of them has not been released.

HOME INVASION: A father says his son was shot and they put a gun to his head after 3 gunmen forced their way inside. Live at 6:30 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/bi6nrWMXrs — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) October 14, 2019

