Man seen disposing of burn pile where Orlando family's dog was found

ORLANDO, Fla. - While searching for the person who killed his family's dog, an Orange County man saw someone dispose of the pile where he found the dog's body burned to death, according to a report.

Donald Fuson and his family are still searching for the person responsible for burning their dog to death in a fire pit, despite the fact that Fuson said he saw a man dispose of the burn pile shortly after Fuson found the dog's charred remains in the same vacant lot Monday morning.

[PREVIOUS: Orlando family searches for person who killed, burned dog]

Before then, the last time Fuson and his family had seen 16-year-old Stink alive was Saturday morning, when his grandfather let her outside.

"I was calling her and calling her, and she wasn’t around," Richard Parmenter said. "We couldn't find her. All day Saturday and all day Sunday, we put up fliers all over the place."

Fuson spotted the fire pit in a vacant lot five doors away from their home in the Orlo Vista neighborhood, and it was there, he said, where he found the dog's remains and her dog tag.

"I was immediately broken," Fuson said. "It's like finding a family member beat and then burned to death. To us, it's not anything different."

A short time after bringing the dog's body home, Fuson noticed a man raking in the lot where he found her remains, according to a report.

Fuson asked the man if he had seen a dog or knew anything about the incident, to which the man responded, asking Fuson if it was a Chihuahua and whether it was his dog, the report said. When Fuson said it was, the man said he hadn't seen it. Fuson then asked the man if he was sure, and if he had found the dog in the burn pile.

According to the report, the man became agitated with Fuson.

"I don't give a [expletive] about no dog. Shouldn't have been in the yard anyway," the man said.

The man then asked Fuson if he was a police officer, according to the report. When Fuson said he wasn't, the man picked up the burn pile and put it in a trashcan he emptied into a dumpster, the report said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the incident with the help of Orange County Animal Services.

Deputies said when they went to the vacant lot where Fuson said he saw the man dispose of the burn pile, they were unable to find it or any sign of it.

One deputy checked inside a blue dumpster on the property, but it was empty, the report said. The deputy said they did notice a garbage truck driving around and picking up trash in the area.

The deputy said they noticed a man staring while checking out the property, so the deputy asked approached the man and asked if he knew anything about the incident.

The man, who had a bizarre demeanor, according to the deputy, said he was just there to clean up the lot and didn't know anything about a dog being burned, the report said.

It's unclear if it was the same man Fuson had encountered earlier, or if anyone is being considered a suspect in the case.

Parmenter told News 6 Orange County sheriff's investigators have taken possession of the dog's remains for an autopsy.

He said they want to find out how the dog died and who could have done this.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.