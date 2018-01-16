Man sells stolen property to undercover officer 1 year after theft, Volusia deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County man was arrested on Monday after trying to sell stolen property to an uncover officer.

Investigators said Ryan Simpson, 28, was arrested for dealing in stolen property after a victim of a break-in spotted personal belongings for sale on Facebook.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that on Jan. 7, 2017 a family reported their rental property in DeLand had been broken into. The victims told deputies the entire home was ransacked, listing thousands of dollars in electronics, appliances and a set of golf clubs.

On Saturday, one of the family members told deputies that he spotted his stolen golf clubs for sale by a man named Ryan Simpson on Facebook.

Detectives said the victims notified VCSO officials, who set up an undercover officer to meet with Simpson.

An undercover deputy met with Simpson on Monday in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven.

The Sheriff's Office said the man who drove Simpson to the gas station ran from the scene.

Simpson is being held on $10,000 bond.

