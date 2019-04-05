Man sentenced in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend, her son now wants trial

A man at the center of a 2017 mass shooting in Seminole County is asking to withdraw his plea months after being sentenced to life in prison.

Three months after Allen Cashe plead no contest to shooting six people, killing his ex-girlfriend, Latina Herring, and her 8-year-old son, Branden Christian, with an AK-47, Cashe is asking for his plea to be withdrawn and that he be given a trial.

[PREVIOUS STORIES: Man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman, her 8-year-old son | Father seeks answers one year after son died in Sanford shooting]

The plea deal, accepted by a Seminole County judge in January, meant Cashe would spend life in prison and that Herring’s family wouldn’t have to testify. Herring’s other son was also shot in the rampage but survived.

Herring’s family members were in the courtroom during Cashe’s sentencing and said they believe he should have been sentenced to death.

"He don't deserve no freedom, no life sentence or nothing. The needle," Jason Brown said.

Herring’s sister said she wants her sister to be remembered for who she was.

“I want everyone to know who my sister was. A daughter. A niece. A sister and most importantly a mother," she said.

During that last hearing, the judge asked Cashe if he wanted to say anything to the victim's family, but he refused to comment.

A hearing regarding Cashe’s request to have his plea withdrawn is expected to take place Friday at 9 a.m. at the Seminole County courthouse.

