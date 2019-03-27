Man sentenced to 20 years for role in Lake Nona student's slaying

Richard Washington, 20, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to murder in connection with the death of a Lake Nona High School student.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man who pleaded no contest to murder in the shooting death of an 18-year-old Lake Nona High School student was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.



The sentence came after Richard Washington, 20, pleaded no contest to a second-degree murder charge in the killing of K'Vonte Dowe, who had recently moved to Florida from the U.S. Virgin Islands.

According to Orlando Police, Dowe was shot five times along Kensington Row Court on Feb. 3, 2018.



Investigators said a neighbor's surveillance video led to the arrest of Washington, along with then 17-year-old Isaak Brown and 18-year-old Elijah Lewis.



According to police, the three planned to take revenge on Dowe for allegedly stealing $200 from Brown.

During an interview with detectives, Washington said he picked up Dowe and dropped him off where police said Brown and Lewis were waiting.



On March 6, Brown was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.



Lewis faces charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm. His trial was scheduled to begin on April 8.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.