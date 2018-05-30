Man sentenced to life in prison for role in fatal Parramore drive-by shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - It was an emotional day in a Orange County courtroom for family and friends of shooting victims 24-year-old Gino Nicolas and 46-year-old Tanya Skeen.

Nicolas and Skeen were killed April 16, 2016 when they were shot and killed as innocent bystanders in a drive-by shooting in the Orlando neighborhood of Parramore.

Christopher Miller and his half brother, Lavon Shinn were charged with the crime and convicted in December. Shinn was sentenced to life in prison in March.

Orange County Judge Robert Egan sentenced Miller Wednesday to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder.

Friends and family of both victims took one last time to speak to Miller before he was sentenced.

Shakeshia Napper, Skeen's goddaughter, spoke as Miller sat feet away from her.

"Me personally, an apology is not going to get it for me," Napper said. "I sat there with her body the whole time."

Miller spoke out twice while in court. He claimed his innocence and said he wasn't the one who did the shooting. Each time, Egan asked him to refrain.

Two of Nicolas' sisters took the stand.

His oldest sister, Naomi Monroe, told Miller she didn't hate him, but she does want him to think about the heartache he's caused with his actions.

"I am not saying that you intended taking those two lives but it happened and now you have to deal with the consequences," Monroe said.

About a dozen people, family and friends of both victims, were in the courtroom for Miller's sentencing. Their cries often drowned out statements made on the stand.

Miller declined to give a statement before he was sentenced.

Miller's attorney asked that he be given a lesser sentence than life in prison because of his clean record prior to the 2016 drive-by shooting. He also said Miller is battling an unknown illness.

Egan listened, but in the end sentenced Miller to life in prison. He was also sentenced to 15 years each for five other charges that stemmed from the night of the shooting.

"I am just glad that justice was served. This is something that we have been hoping and praying for for the last two years," Napper said.

Miller's mother was also in court, but declined to comment.

Miller has 30 days to appeal the decision.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.