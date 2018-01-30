Man seriously injured after driver fails to yield to traffic in Marion County, FHP says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A driver was seriously injured after another driver failed to yield in the 2500 block of County Road 484 on Monday morning, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Timothy Petersen, 63, of Michigan, was pulling out of a driveway in a Sunstar RV on County Road 484 and reported that, although he saw headlights coming from the west, he thought he had enough time to clear the intersection.

Troopers said Petersen drove onto the road and violated the right of way of John Garrett, 21, of Ocala, who was driving an Oldsmobile Aurora.

FHP officials said Garrett's vehicle struck the RV and his Aurora became wedged underneath it, entrapping him.

Garrett was taken to Ocala Regional Hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

A passenger in the RV suffered minor injuries, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash blocked traffic on westbound County Road 484 for several hours.

FHP officials said Petersen is charged with failing to yield the right of way.

