Man shoots at SWAT team during Sumter County standoff, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - A man fired at SWAT team members then turned the gun on himself during a standoff Sunday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a residence in Lake Panasoffkee in reference to a domestic dispute, and when they arrived they tried to make contact with a 61-year-old man inside, but he refused to cooperate and fired a round out the front door of the home.

SWAT and hostage negotiators responded and tried again to communicate with the man, but he still refused, a news release said.

Deputies said the man fired several rounds at SWAT team members from inside his residence, striking the SWAT vehicle multiple times. He then turned the gun on himself, the report said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No deputies were injured.

