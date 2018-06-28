Man shoots relative on Pine Hills Road, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man shot a relative Thursday afternoon on Pine Hills Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened before 4:30 p.m. at 4909 North Pine Hills Road.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of a 36-year-old man, who is believed to be his cousin, according to a news release.

Authorities said the shooting victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Video from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding the front yard of a home.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

