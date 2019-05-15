Man shoots driver playing loud music in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man shot a driver outside a Daytona Beach pizza restaurant early Wednesday during an argument over loud music coming from his car, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:32 a.m. outside Angelo's Pizza House on Seabreeze Boulevard.

According to Daytona Beach police, a man was sitting at an outside table when a Mustang pulled up while playing loud music.

The man at the table became upset about the noise and started arguing with the driver, who got out of his car and walked toward the table, according to police. The driver shoved the man, who shot the driver in the ribs, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

He later returned to the scene and told reporters that he disagreed the police account of what happened. When asked what really happened, he cursed the police, got into his Mustang, blared the music and drove away.

The suspected shooter is expected to face a charge of aggravated battery.

No names have been released.

1 person shot at Angelo’s Pizza in Daytona Beach. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/P3EbD3PHRA — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 15, 2019

One man shot after argument erupts over loud music at Angelo’s Pizza in Daytona Beach @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/RrqvvOmc7t — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 15, 2019

