Man shoots wife, then himself after marital dispute, deputies say

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man is dead and a woman is in a hospital recovering from injuries after a marital dispute led to a shooting, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Maureen Lockwood, 55, called dispatchers at around 10 a.m. Sunday, saying she had been shot by her husband, 63-year-old Ralph Lockwood, after a dispute at their home at 254 Beechwood Lane in Palm Coast, deputies said.

Ralph Lockwood then shot himself after shooting Maureen Lockwood, deputies said.

Both were taken to a hospital, where Ralph Lockwood was pronounced dead, according to deputies.

Maureen Lockwood is in stable condition, deputies said.

