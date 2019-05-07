Man shot after argument at Parramore grocery store, police say

Sunlife Grocery in Parramore where a man was shot on May 7, 2019. No arrests were made. (Image: Jerry Askin/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot outside a grocery store Tuesday in Parramore after an argument with another man, according to Orlando police.

The victim told police he was at Sunlife Grocery on Parramore Avenue around 9 a.m. when he was involved in an altercation with another man. The unknown man pulled out a shotgun and shot the victim, police said.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures.

No arrests were made. Police said the victim does not want to prosecute the person who shot him.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.