Man shot after argument at Parramore grocery store, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot outside a grocery store Tuesday in Parramore after an argument with another man, according to Orlando police.
The victim told police he was at Sunlife Grocery on Parramore Avenue around 9 a.m. when he was involved in an altercation with another man. The unknown man pulled out a shotgun and shot the victim, police said.
The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injures.
No arrests were made. Police said the victim does not want to prosecute the person who shot him.
