Man, 80, shot after refusing to hand over keys, Leesburg police say

LEESBURG, Fla. - An 80-year-old man was shot Monday morning after refusing to hand over his keys to an unknown man, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police said the victim was in a Save-A-Lot parking lot in the Southside Shopping Center when a man in a hooded sweatshirt approached him and demanded his keys. When the victim refused, the man shot him in the leg, then fled on foot, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

A K-9 attempted to track the alleged shooter but was unsuccessful. A search for the man is ongoing.

Police said the alleged gunman was described as black with a thin build, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and is believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a gray hoodie, white tank top, black and gray camo shorts and black shoes, officers said.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to call Leesburg detectives at 352-728-9862 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

