Man shot at all-night laundromat in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Friday at an all-night laundromat in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 3:12 a.m. at Star Coin Laundry at 5210 Silver Star Road near Pine Hills Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the business and found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim refused to cooperate with authorities, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

An investigation is ongoing.

