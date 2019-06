ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Friday at a hotel near the Orlando International Airport, police said.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at the Holiday Inn on TG Lee Boulevard.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

Orlando police said the shooter is believed to be an acquaintance, but it's not known if anyone has been taken into custody.

No other details have been released.

