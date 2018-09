A man is shot outside the Motel 6 on Lee Road near I-4.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot late Monday outside a motel in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 11:41 p.m. at the Motel 6 on Lee Road near I-4 in Orlando.

Deputies said a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three assailants ran from the area after the shooting, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

