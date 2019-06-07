News

Man shot at Orange County hotel

Victim taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Friday at an Orange County hotel, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites at 626 Lee Road.

More News Headlines

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies met the victim at the Alhambra Courts Condominiums on Via Hacienda Circle, about 10 miles from the hotel.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

An investigation is ongong.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.