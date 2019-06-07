Man shot at Orange County hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot early Friday at an Orange County hotel, deputies said.

The shooting was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites at 626 Lee Road.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies met the victim at the Alhambra Courts Condominiums on Via Hacienda Circle, about 10 miles from the hotel.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

An investigation is ongong.

No other details have been released.

We’re following #BreakingNews this morning in Orange County. Deputies were dispatched to a shooting at this hotel off Lee Rd only to learn the victim ended up at a condo complex nearly 10 miles away. We’re live at the Quality Inn & Suites as deputies are investigating. pic.twitter.com/znAAdf6ZUn — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 7, 2019

