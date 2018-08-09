Man shot at Orlando strip club drives himself to hospital, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 30-year-old man was shot and critically wounded early Thursday outside an Orange County strip club, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 2:10 a.m. at the Diamond Club at 537 N. Semoran Blvd. in Orlando.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the club and found evidence of a shooting but did not locate any victims.

Deputies said the victim drove himself to Florida Hospital East, where he underwent surgery.

Witnesses told News 6 that an argument started inside the strip club and shots were fired when the fight continued outside.

Details about the shooter are not known.

