Man shot by Brevard County deputy last year convicted on multiple felony charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man who was shot and injured by a Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputy last year was convicted of multiple felonies Thursday.

Blondine Valsaint, 36, had been stalking an ex-girlfriend in the early hours of May 3, 2018, a jury found this week at the Titusville Courthouse.

The Orlando man was found guilty of aggravated stalking, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and reckless fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

He had been banging on the windows of the woman's Hartman Lane home in Mims when deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies responded to the home multiple times throughout the night but Valsaint left before they arrived, according to arrest records.

When they caught him on the property, he charged at one of the deputies in his vehicle. Deputy Nathanael Rowell fired a single shot into the vehicle, injuring Valsaint, who then sped away.

Rowell was uninjured as a result of the incident.

Valsaint led deputies on a chase that took them west on State Road 528 into Orange County.

Valsaint could face up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced July 12 before Judge Robin Lemonidis at the Titusville Courthouse.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today