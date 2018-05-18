Man armed with 'AR-style rifle' shot by Winter Park officer, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man shot by a Winter Park police officer Wednesday night was armed with an "AR style rifle," the Police Department said two days after the officer-involved shooting.

Winter Park police have provided only limited details about the shooting that happened around 9:15 p.m. at 925 Mead Ave.

Police said they received a call about a disturbance, and officers made contact with a man who was armed.

"Upon arriving on scene at the residence, officers encountered an armed resident at the home who was in possession of an AR-style rifle," Winter Park police Lt. John Montgomery said.

AR typically stands for ArmaLite rifle, named after the company that developed the semiautomatic style of weapon.

Shots were then fired and the man was injured, Montgomery said. No officers were injured.

The name of the officer and the man who was shot have not been released.

Neighbors said they heard screaming at the house before someone called 911 on the night of the shooting.

"As far as I know they’ve always been quiet," neighbor Adrianna Thrasher said of the people who live in the home where the shooting happened.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting, which is standard protocol. Not all law enforcement agencies ask FDLE to investigate when force is used during an arrest, though many agencies do.

The Winter Park police shooting marks the 10th officer-involved shooting this year under investigation by the FDLE in the Greater Orlando area.

This is the second police shooting in Central Florida in a week. On Tuesday, Lake Mary police officers fatally shot a man after a reported road-rage incident.

