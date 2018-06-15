Man shot dead by mother's boyfriend in Orange City, deputies say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot dead Friday morning by his mother's boyfriend, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home on Highland Drive in Orange City around 3:30 a.m. about a domestic disturbance.

When they, along Orange City police officers who were called to respond, arrived at the home, they found the man fatally shot inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies performed CPR on him until Fire Rescue crews and paramedics arrived, but he died of his injuries.

The mother's boyfriend stayed at the home after the incident took place, deputies said. Detectives were still interviewing him around 7:15 a.m. and did not say whether he is facing charges in the shooting, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies have not released the victim's name or age.

No other details were immediately available.

