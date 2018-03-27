Man shot during attempted robbery in Winter Garden, deputies say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. - Officials are investigating an attempted armed robbery in Winter Garden that left one person injured Monday night.

Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said the victim was returning home on Siplin Road when two Hispanic men, both approximately 18 to 25 years old, approached him and demanded money.

Deputies said the victim pushed back, so one of the assailants pulled out a gun and shot him.

OCSO officials said the two men ran from the area.

The injured man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by air. His condition is unknown.

