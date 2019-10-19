Man shot during child custody exchange at Clermont park, deputies say

Kat Wilcox/Pexels

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was shot while conducting a child custody exchange at a Clermont park Friday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man and his girlfriend went to 16752 Rising Star Drive around 4:30 p.m. to meet with the father of the woman's child to exchange custody. At some point during the exchange, deputies said the man was shot.

The victim's girlfriend drove him to an area hospital, according to a news release.

A person of interest and other witnesses are being interviewed.

No further updates were immediately available.

