Man shot during gun battle in Altamonte Springs neighborhood dies, deputies say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - A man who was shot during a confrontation in an Altamonte Springs neighborhood Tuesday, then drove away and crashed has died, officials with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 911 callers reported multiple shots fired from multiple firearms at South Jackson and Merritt streets just after 10 a.m.

A short while later, deputies found Treyvis Gooch, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, had crashed a white car along U.S. Highway 17-92 north of Maitland Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital where he died Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Deputies said two men, both concealed carry permit holders, were the only two people involved in the shooting.

The second person involved obtained a lawyer and was interviewed by detectives later on Tuesday. That person told investigators he was fired upon first and shot at Gooch in self-defense.

Sheriff's Office officials said they are continuing to investigate the shooting and consulting with the State Attorney's Office. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or to remain anonymous Crimeline at (800) 423-TIPS (8477). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

