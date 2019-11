ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot during an armed robbery in Orlando Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said a man standing in front of his house on the 100 block on Cranberry Street when another man approached him wearing a bandana mask. Police said the man shot the victim.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

