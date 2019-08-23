Man shot in back in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. - A man was shot in the back early Friday in Apopka, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 5:40 a.m. on Scrub Jay Road near Orange Blossom Trail.

Apopka police said the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A neighbor told News 6 that he heard three or four gunshots, but he didn't see anything when he looked out his window. The neighbor said the family at the home where the shooting happened moved in about three weeks ago.

Police are interviewing possible witnesses, but no other details have been released.

