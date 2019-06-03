Man shot in butt in fight over restaurant bill, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 29-year-old man is facing an aggravated battery charge after shooting another man in the buttocks.

Melbourne police said the shooting happened Sunday by East University Boulevard. That’s where the victim told police David Rodriguez attacked him.

Police learned the victim was giving a friend a ride when matters with Rodriguez escalated.

The victim’s friend was previously at a restaurant with Rodriguez. The 29-year-old and the victim’s friend got into an argument over the bill.

The victim had dropped their friend off at an apartment complex, and that’s when Rodriguez confronted the victim with a handgun, according to police.

When the victim tried to run away, Rodriguez fired a shot in his direction. The victim said to defend himself, threw a folding chair at Rodriguez. Rodriguez then fired his gun again, striking the victim in the buttocks, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Rodriguez at his apartment. He’s now being held on an aggravated battery with a firearm charge.

