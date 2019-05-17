Man shot in buttocks in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the buttocks early Friday in an Orlando neighborhood, police said.

The shooting was reported at 3:45 a.m. on Cranberry Drive near Raleigh Street.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. His injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said no arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting is not known.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

One man shot on Cranberry Dr. and rushed to the hospital. We are live with the latest starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/mU442xtqkt — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) May 17, 2019

