Man shot in chest, killed in Orange County

Deputies investigate shooting on Rio Grande Boulevard

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. on Rio Grande Avenue at Americana Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, deputies said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

