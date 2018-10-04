Man shot in chest, killed in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the chest and killed Wednesday night in Orange County, deputies said.

The shooting was reported at 10:15 p.m. on Rio Grande Avenue at Americana Boulevard.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the area and found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he died, deputies said.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

A man was found shot late last night in Rio Grande Ave & Americana. Deputies say he died at the hospital from his injury. Details about what happened starting at 5 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/XwFNNN6wIr — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) October 4, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.