Man shot in Daytona Beach during fight over woman, car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two men in a relationship with the same woman were involved in a shooting Tuesday night during a fight in Daytona Beach, police said.

The shooting was reported around 8:15 p.m. at The Liquor Store on Orange Avenue.

According to Daytona Beach police, Howard Gregory Sylvester Jr., 40, and Antonio James Robinson, 27, were arguing in the parking lot of the store when Sylvester shoved Robinson in the back. Robinson pulled out a gun, so Sylvester ran away but was shot in the back, police said.

Robinson stayed at the scene and called 911, according to police.

Sylvester was taken to Halifax Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Robinson was detained and arrested.

According to police, the argument escalated over the use of a vehicle and the woman.

