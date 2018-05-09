Man shot in DeLand home invasion, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday during a home invasion in DeLand, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:52 a.m. in the 600 block of Ambrose Avenue.

The man was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand, but his condition is not known.

One other person was in the home but was not injured, DeLand police said.

K-9 units from the Edgewater Police Department and New Smyrna Police Department assisted in the search for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

DeLand Police on the scene at 612 Ambrose Avenue for a shooting this morning. Police were called at 0452 hours and located one male victim who suffered a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. Investigation is on-going. — Jason Umberger (@ChiefDeLandPD) May 9, 2018

Deland PD investigating a home invasion where someone was shot and taken to the hospital. @MarkLehman6 will have more at noon. pic.twitter.com/LKMpvr0Fpc — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 9, 2018

