News

Man shot in DeLand home invasion, police say

Victim taken to hospital; K-9 units search for shooter

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

A man is shot in DeLand.

DeLAND, Fla. - A man was shot early Wednesday during a home invasion in DeLand, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 4:52 a.m. in the 600 block of Ambrose Avenue.

The man was taken to Florida Hospital DeLand, but his condition is not known.

One other person was in the home but was not injured, DeLand police said.

K-9 units from the Edgewater Police Department and New Smyrna Police Department assisted in the search for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeLand Police Department at 386-626-7400.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.