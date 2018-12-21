18-year-old man shot in Flagler neighborhood, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was shot in a Palm Coast neighborhood Friday morning in what deputies are calling an isolated incident, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Bressler Lane at about 10 a.m. He was taken to Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach for treatment.

Witnesses provided authorities with a description of the suspect vehicle, which was quickly located and the two people inside were detained so they could be interviewed, officials said.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community.

“This is an isolated incident and all parties involved were quickly apprehended,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “There is no immediate threat to the community. Our deputies did a great job in quickly tracking down the suspect vehicle and our detectives are thoroughly investigating all of the evidence, conducting interviews, and requesting the necessary search warrants.”

Flagler County Sheriff Chief Paul Bovino said the victim was shot in front of a home and deputies have already detained other subjects possibly involved.

"It is tragic that right before the holidays, right before Christmas that anyone would be a victim of this kind of violence," Bovino said. "We'll get to the bottom of it with some further investigation."

