Man shot in foot during argument outside Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the foot early Wednesday during an altercation outside an Orlando restaurant, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. near American Gyro Place on Orange Blossom Trail near State Road 408.

According to Orlando police, the victim said several men approached him and an argument ensued. One of the men shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Several are sent running after gunfire in front of an Orlando restaurant overnight. We’re live with the search for the gunman on #News6 starting at 5am. pic.twitter.com/nzHkPv0aUy — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) February 14, 2018

