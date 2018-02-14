News

Man shot in foot during argument outside Orlando restaurant

Victim taken to hospital for treatment

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the foot early Wednesday during an altercation outside an Orlando restaurant, police said.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. near American Gyro Place on Orange Blossom Trail near State Road 408.

According to Orlando police, the victim said several men approached him and an argument ensued. One of the men shot the victim, who was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A description of the shooter has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

