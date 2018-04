ORLANDO, Fla. - A 20-year-old man was shot Monday in Orange County, deputies said.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the shooting, which was reported on Inkwood Court near Hiawassee Road.

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, deputies said.

No other details have been released.

