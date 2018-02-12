Man shot in leg while walking on Orlando roadway, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the leg while walking in the area of North Lane and Signal Hill Road Sunday around 6:15 p.m., police said.

The Orlando Police Department said the victim reported hearing five to eight gunshots as he was struck in the left leg.

The man's injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening and he is being treated at an area hospital.

Police said there are no known suspects at this time.

No other details were immediately released.

