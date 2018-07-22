Man shot in overnight Lockhart robbery

LOCKHART, Fla. - Orange County authorities responded to a robbery and shooting at 7200 Rose Avenue in Lockhart around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

Authorities said that the 59-year-old victim was confronted by an approximately 35-year-old unknown suspect who was armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect fired the handgun and shot the victim and took his money, authorities said.

Orange County Fire Rescue took the victim to Orange Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

