People evacuated from Sanford mall after man shot in parking lot, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - People inside a Sanford mall were being evacuated after a shooting in the parking lot Monday night, police said.

Officials said a 19-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after he was shot in the parking lot of the Seminole Towne Center mall at 200 Towne Center Blvd.

The Seminole County Fire Department said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but did not list the victim's condition.

No other details were immediately released.

