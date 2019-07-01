Man shot in retaliation after confronting shooter abusing girlfriend, witnesses say

Left: George Becker and his sister. Right: Becker and his daughter. The 22-year-old was shot and killed Saturday June 29, 2019. (Images courtesy of family)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 22-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday less than an hour after intervening when he saw a man abusing his girlfriend, according to witness accounts included in the Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

George Becker, 22, was visiting a friend at a neighboring home to the suspect on Sackett Circle when witnesses say they saw Raymond Pagan, 20, becoming physical with his girlfriend around 2:30 a.m. Becker took issue with the abuse, according to the report, and tried to intervene. When Becker confronted Pagan the two began fighting, witnesses said. After the fight broke up Becker returned to his friend's home and went inside, according to the report.

A witness told deputies that about 30 minutes after the altercation she walked out into the garage of the home Becker was visiting and saw Pagan with a long rifle in his hands. She said Pagan told her, "I'll shoot you, too" and she shut the door to the home and alerted the other people inside that the suspect was outside with a firearm.

Witnesses said they went out into the garage to find Pagan there "without consent of the (home) owners." He pointed the rifle at Becker and pulled the trigger but the weapon jammed, according to the report. Investigators said Pagan's AR-15 had two rounds in the chamber causing it to jam. Becker disarmed Pagan but he pulled out a handgun and shot Becker several times, witnesses said.

Pagan and his girlfriend fled in her SUV but later returned to the scene and were taken into custody, according to the report.

Raymond Pagan

Becker was taken to Health Central where he died at 4:15 a.m., deputies said.

Video surveillance captured the struggle and the shooting which was consistent with witness accounts, according to the report.

Pagan has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and burglary of an occupied dwelling with assault/battery with a firearm. During a first appearance, a judge denied his bail.

On Saturday, deputies were seen roping off a section of Satchell Court. Investigators also collected two guns, including a long rifle, from a house.

Becker is survived by his two young children and his fiancée, according to his family.

The victim's mother and sister said they weren't surprised Becker stepped in when he saw a woman in trouble.

Becker's mother told News 6 her son died a hero.

