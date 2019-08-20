News

Man shot in road rage incident in Orlando

Victim taken to hospital in stable condition

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the stomach and leg early Tuesday in an apparent road rage incident in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near South Orange Blossom Trail and South Street.

According to Orlando police, officers heard several gunshots in the area and found a driver suffering from gunshot wounds at a nearby Citgo gas station.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, and a search for the car turned up empty, police said.

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

