Man shot in road rage incident in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot in the stomach and leg early Tuesday in an apparent road rage incident in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. near South Orange Blossom Trail and South Street.

According to Orlando police, officers heard several gunshots in the area and found a driver suffering from gunshot wounds at a nearby Citgo gas station.

The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The shooter fled the scene in a vehicle, and a search for the car turned up empty, police said.

[RELATED: What you can do to avoid road rage]

No other details have been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

#breaking: Road rage incident ends with a driver shot at Citgo. Gas station is temporarily CLOSED. we’re live at the scene starting at 5 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/yo1jQnKRT0 — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) August 20, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.