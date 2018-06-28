Man shot inside car outside Orlando Winn-Dixie

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was shot and critically wounded outside of a Winn-Dixie grocery store Wednesday night, according to an Orange County sheriff's watch commander.

Lt. Ken Taylor said the shooting was reported at around 6:15 p.m. at the store on North Hiawassee Road.

Taylor said surveillance video from the store showed a man arrive in one car and get into another car.

"He was in the car very short time," Taylor said. "Video shows he stumbled out of the vehicle and landed on the ground."

The 41-year-old white man was found lying in the parking lot, shot several times in the torso with a gun underneath him.

Taylor said he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and he was unable to speak with investigators.

Taylor said the surveillance video wasn't clear enough to show the car's license plate number, so detectives will be visiting nearby businesses to see if they have a clearer picture.

Anyone who saw what happened in the parking lot or has information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

